Current Vacancies

Our Opportunities

This recruitment process will be used to create a merit pool to fill current and future vacancies within the department.

The Attorney-General’s Department performs a vast range of functions within Government and we are looking for high-performing candidates interested in working in the following areas:

Legal Services and Families Group is responsible for aspects of the Commonwealth justice system, including policy and legislative responsibility for the federal courts and Administrative Appeals Tribunal, the family law system, aspects of family safety policy, and aspects of private international and commercial law. The group is also responsible for whole-of-government legal services policy including the management of legal risk, Commonwealth legal assistance policy and funding, establishing and coordinating Commonwealth engagement with Royal Commissions, legal policy on native title and constitutional law, and working with states, territories and other partners to consider reforms to the justice system.

Integrity and International Group brings together a range of functions that contribute to Australia's integrity, rights, criminal justice and national security frameworks. The group also provides international law advice to government agencies, manages international litigation on behalf of the Commonwealth of Australia, manages international crime cooperation and family law matters, Commonwealth prisoners and partnering with Pacific Island countries to advance law and justice priorities.

Industrial Relations Group provides advice on workplace relations policy, manages the Commonwealth work health and safety and workers’ compensation frameworks, administers the Fair Entitlements Guarantee scheme and is currently responsible for driving a priority campaign for the position of Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO). We support the passage of significant legislation and the Australian Government’s engagement with domestic and international stakeholders to develop and progress workplace relations and work health and safety reforms.

Enabling Services Group provides a high standard of support and guidance to the department on its corporate and organisational operations including strategy and governance, human resources, corporate services and information technology. Each of these key supporting areas of the department play a pivotal role, ensuring all AGD officers are able to successfully undertake the duties of their role within a safe, secure and suitable environment.

Although most of these positions are based in Canberra other locations/remote working will be considered on request.

Who are we looking for?

We seek people who bring ideas, diverse experience, and global perspectives, and are willing to explore innovative ways of working. People who work for us will display leadership at all levels, apply information effectively in order to solve problems, and work collaboratively to achieve outcomes.

The applicants we would like to attract will:

apply an adaptive and agile approach to their work

have a proven ability to deliver accurate and timely outcomes in a busy environment

excel at building and maintaining stakeholder relationships

value and explore innovation and diversity

lead and foster a respectful and positive workforce culture.

Please refer to the AGD Performance Expectations for more detail.

The filling of this vacancy is intended to constitute as affirmative measure under Section 31 of the Australian Public Service Commissioner's Directions 2022. This vacancy is only available to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait people.

The range and nature of work within the Attorney-General’s Department requires a workforce that reflects our diverse society and the department provides a number of support mechanisms for employees.

As an AGD employee, you will:

be part of an inclusive and diverse work environment

receive a generous starting salary and work conditions

benefit from supportive learning and development

be supported by a range of active networks including the Indigenous Employee Network, the Celebrating Ability Network, the Women’s Network, the Pride Network and the Cultural and Linguistically Diverse Network.